Christmas is less than a week away, but that doesn't mean the holiday shopping season has stopped. In fact, even Microsoft is still rolling out deals. It has a huge sale event kicking off this Saturday. Here's what sort of tech and devices will be included in the last-minute extravaganza.

The sale starts around Saturday 21 December and ends Monday 6 January. Not every deal will be available the entire time. In fact, one of the deals starts 20 December, and the final one ends 6 January. Perhaps you want to treat yourself for Christmas or for the New Year?

• Starting at $599, the new Surface Pro 7 and Type Cover Bundles (ends 28 December): Save up to $330 on Microsoft's latest and most powerful hybrid laptop yet. View the offer.

• Save $300 on select new Surface Laptop 3, starting at $999 (ends 28 December): The third-generation of Microsoft's Surface Laptop is also on sale. View the offer.

• Save up to $700 on select Surface Book 2 (runs 20 December to 22 December): Your savings will depend on the configuration and model you prefer. View the offer.

• Save $320 on Surface Pro X (8/256) and Keyboard and Pen, now $1,249 (ends 24 December): Can you believe Microsoft's new Pro X is already on sale? Save hundreds on a bundle with this Countdown deal. View the offer.

• Save $130 on Surface Go (8/128) and Type Cover, now $549 (ends 28 December): This deal might not be as much of a discount as some of the others, but hey, $130 is nothing to sneeze at either. View the offer.

• Save $100 on Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, now $149 (ends 25 December): Microsoft is matching Black Friday pricing for this console. View the offer.

• Save $150 on Xbox One X consoles and free controller, now $349 (ends 31 December; controller ends 22 December): Of course the more powerful Xbox One X is also on sale. View the offer.

• Get your first 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 (ends 6 January): It's hard to say no to a $1 deal. View the offer.

• Get $10 off select Xbox Wireless Controllers (ends 25 December): Deals on actual Xbox controllers are hard to come by, so a $10 savings is appreciated. View the offer.

• Free engraving on Xbox Design Lab controllers (ends 31 December): If you're going to get a controller for a friend or loved one, maybe engrave it too? It's free! View the offer.

• Save up to 67% on over 850 Xbox digital games (ends 2 January): Titles include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Call of Duty Modern Warfare, Borderlands 3, Gears 5, NBA 2K20, and more. View the offer.

• Save up to $500 on select PCs and gaming devices, starting at $399 (ends 2 January): Microsoft's Surface devices aren't the only PCs on sale. View the offer.

• Save $300 on the Razer Blade Stealth 13, now $1,499 (ends 31 December): This gaming laptop would make any gamer happy Christmas morning. View the offer.

• Save $210 on the HP Envy x360 13, now $549.99 (ends 31 December): In the market for a budget PC? Look no further. View the offer.

• Save $100 on the Dell 24 Touch Monitor - P2418HT (ends 3 January): For those of you still using desktops or large gaming rigs, here's a nice monitor on sale. View the offer.

• Save on Bose audio with $70 off (ends December 30): Products discounted include Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones, $30 off Bose Soundlink Micro Speaker, and more. View the offer.

• Save $30 on Turtle Beach Stealth 700 (ends 28 December): Why not get a headset for your Xbox gaming experience? This model is on sale until after Christmas. View the offer.

• Save $100 on Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 (ends 28 December): You can also get this headset on sale, too. View the offer.

• Save $200 on Samsung Note10/10 and plus get a free wireless charger (ends 5 January): Samsung's latest Note smartphone is already on sale! View the offer.

• Save up to 50% on PC games (ends 2 January): Discounted titles include The Outer Worlds, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition and Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition, and others. View the offer.

• Find great in-game deals on free-to-play games (ends 2 January): Games include T Roblox, Paradise Island 2, Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest, and others. View the offer.

• Save up to 45% on movies and TV shows (ends 2 January): Titles include Die Hard Ultimate Collection, Star Wars: The Digital Six Film Collection, and others. View the offer.

• Save up to 30% on apps (ends 3 January): Apps include Dolby Access, Amazon Music, Nitrado, and others. View the offer.