Minecraft Earth rolling out now to UK, Canada and more

Microsoft has started to rollout the early access build of Minecraft Earth - a more complete version that replaces the current closed beta version.

Everyone in supported regions can to play it, not just a chosen few, and has more features unlocked than on the beta edition we tested ourselves.

The countries that have received the early access build so far are the UK, Canada, Australia, Mexico, South Korea, Philippines, Sweden, Iceland and New Zealand.

Microsoft is announcing new regions as they are "switched on" through its dedicated Minecraft Earth Twitter account.

Tea, crumpets – and now also Minecraft Earth! Early access has arrived in the United Kingdom. Jolly good!



The game is effectively Microsoft's answer to Pokemon Go and Harry Potter Wizards Unite. You can build things on your phone and place them in real world locations using augmented reality. Then, other players can find your builds, view and interact with them.

The closed beta had in-app purchases locked off, but the storefront should be opened for the early access version at some point. We also hope that a promised adventure mode, where you can play and battle inside Minecraft builds, will be implemented in the coming weeks.

And, as we are yet to give it a thorough workout ourselves, we hope that there are more mobs to find than we discovered in the beta.