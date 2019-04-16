Microsoft has rebranded and rebooted racing game Miami Street as Forza Street.

This newly refreshed racer is now free-to-play on Windows 10 and will be coming to mobile soon.

Developed by Turn 10 Studios, Forza Street is pitched as a racer that's designed to be played anytime and anywhere.

Unlike Forza Horizon and Forza Motorsport, Forza Street is designed to be much more accessible. It features a more simplistic design mechanic that's really easy to pick up. You're not expected to drive the cars in the normal manner, but instead, simply command the vehicle at the right moments with a click of the mouse or tap of the spacebar.

Here the key to victory is the perfect timing of accelerator, brake and boost to make it over the finish line.

This game is certainly no driving or racing simulator, but it is an interesting outing in the Forza world. You'll still be able to race and collect legendary cars and fill your garage with all your favourites.

Forza Street is also designed to allow you to dive in for a quick race or enjoy as a full-blown play session with the story campaign.

The new racer is available to download and play for free on Windows 10 devices and there's the promise of a mobile version coming for iOS and Android later this year.