Full Xbox Game Pass coming to PC

Microsoft boss Satya Nadella has revealed that Xbox Game Pass is heading to Windows 10 PCs.

The game subscription service is available on Xbox One consoles already and offers over 200 titles that can be downloaded and played for a single monthly fee - currently £7.99.

Some of those games, especially those from Microsoft Studios, also feature "Play Anywhere" cross-platform play, so some PC owners already subscribe to Xbox Game Pass to get Windows 10 access to titles like Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves and State of Decay 2.

However, the vast majority of games on Game Pass are console only.

While Nadella did not elaborate during the Microsoft earnings report on Wednesday, 24 October, it is thought that a PC version of Xbox Game Pass will adopt a similar structure to the one for Xbox One. It will therefore offer 100 or so Windows 10 games to pay for a monthly subscription fee.

There are several cloud or sub-based gaming services offering PC games, but this will be the first to offer so many at once - all to download and play locally.

Steam was rumoured to be considering something similar in the past but nothing more on that has been heard for quite a while.