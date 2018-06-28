  1. Home
Showtime is turning game franchise Halo into a TV show

- Showtime is working with Amblin Television on the project

Do you like Halo? If so, you'll be glad to know that Showtime has just green-lighted the game franchise to be turned into a TV show.

Showtime announced that it has ordered a 10-episode season based on the franchise, describing it is as the network's "most ambitious series ever”. It has a working title of "Halo", naturally, and "will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant". The hour-long series will enter production in early 2019.

Showtime is working with Amblin Television, according to a news release. Also, Awake creator Kyle Killen will serve as the show's executive producer, writer, and showrunner, while filmmaker Rupert Wyatt, who directed Rise of the Planet of the Apes, will direct multiple episodes and also serve as an executive producer of Halo. Keep in mind a feature film adaptation on Halo has been rumoured for years.

Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson was reported to be working on the film, with Ex Machina writer-director Alex Garland supposedly working on a draft. Even Guillermo del Toro was in talks to direct. Later, it was claimed that Game of Thrones co-creator DB Weiss worked on the script. However, the project never came to fruition, though a digital show called Halo: Nightfall eventually landed on Xbox Live.

Maybe Showtime will finally be able to give the epic science-fiction series justice. We'll keep you posted.

