Remember the Microsoft IntelliMouse?

It's a gaming mouse that Microsoft launched in 1996 and hasn't been updated since 2003. Well, Microsoft just announced an all-new Classic IntelliMouse. And, yes, it's inspired by the last IntelliMouse, the Explorer 3.0 from 15 years ago. It's supposed to offer "the same classic ergonomic look and feel," but with "improved performance and additional features made possible by technology today".

IntelliMouse is famous with gamers and is considered a great gaming mouse. So, the bar is set high for this latest version, which features precision tracking with a DPI range up to 3,200. In a release, Microsoft noted we’ve reached a point where tracking and switch technology and price has matured, and it knows how celebrated the IntelliMouse range has been, so it wanted to something special for the fans.

The Classic IntelliMouse has five buttons - three of which are customisable - including left and right click and scroll wheel button. Microsoft emphasised the importance of the new tracking sensor, the tactility and feel of the buttons, as well as the device's exact same shape and size of the IntelliMouse Explorer 3.0 from 2003. However, it has all-new technology under the hood, Microsoft said.

The new mouse has fresh mechanical engineering and structures, so it’s a lot more rigid than the original, for instance. Also, Microsoft explained, "We were really careful to keep the same Omron switches for the left and right click, and have added three Kailh switches for the middle wheel button and side buttons. We also made a huge improvement to the two side buttons. They now feel snappy and crisp."

If any of this interests you, the Classic IntelliMouse is now available through the Microsoft Store and select retailers for $39.99 (£39.99/€44.99).