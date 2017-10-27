Minecraft 'Stranger Things' skin pack arrives alongside season two

The second season of Stranger Things just premiered on Netflix, and now, Minecraft is capitalising on the moment.

The Microsoft-owned building game has announced that players who love the hit retro-horror TV show can now buy a new skin pack based on it. It'll bring the whole cast, too, including Hopper, Mike, Eleven, Dustin, Lucas, and Will. There's even an entire trailer to promote the skin pack (watch it all - and at the very end you'll see that freaky monster from the alternate universe).

You can buy the skin pack for all "Bedrock" versions of Minecraft, so that means for mobile, Windows 10, and Xbox One, for $3 (or 490 coins) in the Minecraft Marketplace. But be sure to check out the new season as well. Once again, it is set in Hawkins in autumn of '84. The story continues from season one, complete with the core cast and characters, as well as several new characters.

We'll get to meet tomboy Max and her older step-brother Billy, a woman named Roman, RadioShack manager Bob Newby, Department of Energy agent Dr. Owens, and conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman. No, none of these characters are in this skin pack, unfortunately.