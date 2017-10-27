Minecraft 'Stranger Things' skin pack arrives alongside season two
- It costs $3, or 490 coins
The second season of Stranger Things just premiered on Netflix, and now, Minecraft is capitalising on the moment.
The Microsoft-owned building game has announced that players who love the hit retro-horror TV show can now buy a new skin pack based on it. It'll bring the whole cast, too, including Hopper, Mike, Eleven, Dustin, Lucas, and Will. There's even an entire trailer to promote the skin pack (watch it all - and at the very end you'll see that freaky monster from the alternate universe).
- There's a new version of Minecraft that's just for learning
- 27 incredible Minecraft creations that will blow your mind
You can buy the skin pack for all "Bedrock" versions of Minecraft, so that means for mobile, Windows 10, and Xbox One, for $3 (or 490 coins) in the Minecraft Marketplace. But be sure to check out the new season as well. Once again, it is set in Hawkins in autumn of '84. The story continues from season one, complete with the core cast and characters, as well as several new characters.
We'll get to meet tomboy Max and her older step-brother Billy, a woman named Roman, RadioShack manager Bob Newby, Department of Energy agent Dr. Owens, and conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman. No, none of these characters are in this skin pack, unfortunately.
- Ni no Kuni II Revenant Kingdom review: As irresistible as Zelda and as heavyweight as The Witcher 3
- What is Fortnite Battle Royale? How does it work and what devices can you play it on?
- Bandai Namco 2018 mobile game line-up: Here are the trailers of Dragon Ball Legends and more
- Dragon Ball Legends initial review: The PVP mobile game set to take over the world
- Watch the Namco Bandai press conference and Dragon Ball Legends announcement live
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- Google Play Instant launches in beta form, play games before fully downloading them
- God of War initial review: 2 hours of hands-on play with Kratos' PS4 return
- Pre-order the HTC Vive Pro: £799 for headset only, bundles not available
- This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now
Comments