Microsoft says it'll pull PC games from Xbox.com on 22 August

Microsoft announced on Friday that the PC marketplace on Xbox.com will close down on 22 August alongside the Xbox 360 update that will retire Microsoft Points in favour of local currency purchases.

Microsoft clarified on an Xbox support page that only PC titles will disappear from the Xbox.com store, meaning Windows Live games published by Microsoft won't be available for purchase anywhere. The company recommended gamers contact other publishers for more information - such as availability - about non-Microsoft games.

As for PC games and extra DLC previously purchased on the Xbox.com PC marketplace, Microsoft said gamers could continue to use them through the Games for Windows Live client.

"As part of the recent Xbox 360 system update, Microsoft Points will be retired and the Xbox.com PC Marketplace will be closed as of August 22, 2013. We encourage you to spend your Microsoft Points balance prior to this change," revealed Microsoft. "Although you will not be able to purchase new games, you can continue to enjoy previously purchased content by downloading it through the Games for Windows Live client software as usual."

Games for Windows Live is an online gaming service used by Games for Windows-branded PC titles. It basically enables Windows PCs to connect to the Live service, thus allowing gamers, each with a unique Gamertag, which is Microsoft's username service for gaming that began with the Xbox Live, to experience online, cross-platform gameplay with Xbox 360.

Read: Microsoft grabs Valve's former Steam boss to lead PC gaming division

Microsoft's recent hire of ex-Valve Steam boss Jason Holtman, coupled with the closure of the Xbox.com PC marketplace, has caused much speculation about whether the company plans to overhaul its Windows and PC gaming experience.

But it's worth noting that newer PC games are available in the Windows 8 store. Thus, Microsoft might just be closing the Xbox.com PC marketplace to focus on its Windows 8 store.