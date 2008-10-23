  Logitech announces "Premiere Edition" Wireless Guitar Controller

Logitech has announced its Premiere Edition of the new Logitech Wireless Guitar Controller for the PS3 and PS2. It's the first in a planned line of peripherals the company is producing exclusively for the Guitar Hero games.

This controller in particular has a wood neck, rosewood fingerboard and metal frets - almost good enough to be the real thing.

Thanks to rubber dome technology on the fret buttons, you won't get a nasty clicking noise when the controller is in use. Also, a touch sensitive neck slider is close to the fret buttons so you don't have to strum all the time.

The wireless connectivity in the guitar will give you around 30 feet of range, plenty of room for you to truly rock out.

Ruben Mookerjee, Logitech’s director of product marketing for gamingm said: "There’s no better feeling than being the guy with the best instrument when you walk into your friend’s house to jam on Guitar Hero.

"We designed this guitar for that experience. From the humbucker to the metal frets, the whammy bar to the metal tuners, the Logitech Wireless Guitar Controller gives you the credibility you rightfully deserve."

Rock on, dude. The guitar will be available in the States from December for $249.99 (around £150). We'll let you know of any UK release dates when we get them.