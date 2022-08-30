Images of Logitech's cloud gaming handheld leak

(Pocket-lint) - Logitech only announced that it was working on a cloud gaming-centred handheld a few weeks ago, in partnership with Tencent, but it's already had some of its thunder stolen.

Seasoned leaker Evan Blass, who more normally reports on smartphones and other devices, has got his hands on what look like high-resolution images of the handheld.

-

The images show a sleek, white device that's slim and looks fairly lightweight compared to chunkier options like the Steam Deck. That's only sensible, since it will be using cloud technology to power much of its graphical performance.

Top Nintendo Switch games 2022: Best Switch titles every gamer must own By Max Freeman-Mills · 9 June 2022 Our guide to the best Switch games - including exclusives, indies, single and multi-player titles.

The handheld looks closest, in fact, to the Nintendo Switch Lite, in terms of size and shape, which is a good omen since the Switch Lite is a joy to hold and use.

Logitech G Gaming Handheld pic.twitter.com/FfEaszNwyw — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 30, 2022

Whether the same will be true of Logitech's handheld is of course up in the air, since it hasn't even been formally unveiled and we have no idea about its specs.

In a couple of Blass' images, you can see a fairly clean-looking UI that is most likely based on Android given the prominent placement of the Google Play store within it.

Those UI glimpses also look to confirm a few major game-streaming options, including Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Steam, so compatibility might also be reassuringly wide.

This leak puts the ball firmly back in Logitech and Tencent's court - we'd expect that it won't be too long before the device is completely unveiled and detailed, especially since we can apparently expect it to come out this year.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.