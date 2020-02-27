Herman Miller made an ergonomic gaming chair with Logitech G

High-end furniture company Herman Miller is teaming up with Logitech's gaming brand, Logitech G, to create a new line of ergonomic furniture for gamers. They're only. announcing the plan now, but they aim to fully kick things off with a new gaming chair that should arrive by this spring.

"Like traditional sports, esports athletes and professional streamers need the right gear to perform at their best for long periods of time," the two companies announced. "In addition to long-term health concerns, esports athletes may also experience a loss of focus and a decline in overall performance due to discomfort. The solutions on the market today are not addressing these concerns."

Both companies suggested current gaming chairs focus on aesthetics, rather than "research-proven ergonomic design". They even said these products can "cause more harm than good". To help avoid these pitfalls themselves, Herman Miller and Logitech G are talking to esports teams like Complexity Gaming, TSM, NaVi, and others, with the goal of incorporating their feedback into products.

Herman Miller is best known for its Eames Lounge Chair, though it has several other top-rated chairs beloved by gamers. "We're excited to combine our ergonomic, research-driven approach with Logitech G's excellence in technology and innovation," said Tim Straker, Herman Miller's CMO. "We'll develop high-quality solutions that provide gamers and esports athletes with the utmost support and comfort."

No other details have been announced at this point. But it's safe to assume whatever the duo create will be high-end and pricey to boot.