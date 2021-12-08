Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Google Stadia now on LG TVs

(Pocket-lint) - Google's cloud gaming platform, Stadia, is now available on LG TVs.

Owners of LG sets running on webOS 5.0 and above can download the Stadia app from the LG Content store, connect a gamepad - either a dedicated Stadia controller or Bluetooth equivalent - and play triple-A games over the cloud.

It's available in all 22 countries where Stadia operates, including the UK, US and Central Europe.

Stadia games can be purchased directly. You can also subscribe to a Stadia Pro account which improves the streaming quality to up to 4K HDR (from HD) and 60fps. The audio is also boosted to 5.1 surround sound over stereo.

Costing £8.99 per month in the UK, $9.99 per month in the US, and €9.99 in other European countries, Stadia Pro also gives you access to several free games per month. Once claimed, they are also available to you as long as you remain a Pro member. The current list includes Transformers: Battlegrounds and Wreckfest.

The service effectively gives you console quality gaming without needing the console itself, and its inclusion on LG TVs is part of a wider rollout to devices other than Google's own Chromecast, Android TV or mobile platforms.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 8 December 2021.
