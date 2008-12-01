  1. Home
Lego Harry Potter in development?

If rumours are to be believed, it seems that J.K Rowling's Harry Potter could be the next in line to be make a debut in the Lego game series from Traveller's Tales.

No stranger to the gaming world, the new Lego Potter is apparently already under way, and with the the film Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince due out next year, it certainly seems plausible that the game could be launched alongside that.

Apparently, Warner will be in charge of publishing the game (as it did for Lego Batman), despite the fact EA has the rights to the PC and console movie tie-ins. This leads us to think that perhaps the game will be a separate adventure not linked to the movies, but all that remains to be seen.

There's been no statement from any camp as yet, but we'll get you the news as soon as it's out there.

