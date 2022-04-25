(Pocket-lint) - Lego will reportedly follow up its Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) set with one based on the classic machine that pretty much started the home console craze in the 1970s - the Atari 2600 (AKA Atari VCS).

Like the NES set, it is said to come with a buildable representation of one of the classic cartridge games too - in this case, Pitfall by Activision. And a Lego version of the iconic Atari joystick should be included too.

It is also claimed to be released in August 2022 under the set number 10306. This will be through Lego exclusively with a wider sale from January 2023.

There are no images of the Lego Atari as yet (we've used a picture of the original console above), although Promobricks states that it will be roughly like-for-like in measurements.

It also claims that the build will be "hinged" with a scene of Pitfall inside the console itself. This will be "playable" through some kind of motion, a bit like the Mario game that appeared on the screen of the CRT TV in the NES set.

The German site also reveals the price as €169.99 / $199.99 - which we expect to be around £150 in the UK.

