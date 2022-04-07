(Pocket-lint) - Lego and Epic Games have announced a partnership project to build a safe, family-centric experience in the metaverse.

The digital experience will allow children of all ages to use creative tools to build "play opportunities" in a "safe and positive space".

It's not yet entirely clear what that will involve - whether it offer the opportunity to build Minecraft-style worlds from virtual Lego bricks, or some kind of Roblox experience whereby creators make child-friendly games for others to play. However, the combined might of one of the world's biggest toy companies and the studio behind Fortnite is not to be sniffed at.

"Kids enjoy playing in physical and digital worlds and move seamlessly between the two. We believe there is huge potential for them to develop life-long skills such as creativity, collaboration and communication in both," said Lego Group boss, Niels B Christiansen.

"We have a responsibility to make digital play safe, inspiring and beneficial for all, and just as we’ve protected children’s rights to safe physical play for generations, we are committed to doing the same for digital play.

"We look forward to working with Epic Games to shape this exciting and playful future."

It's likely to be some time before we see the fruits of their labour. We'll keep you updated.

Writing by Rik Henderson.