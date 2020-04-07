First Super Mario Lego sets detailed - including how Mario interacts with the bricks

While they had already announced it would be producing interactive Super Mario Lego sets, Lego and Nintendo have now announced a pre-order for the series. The bad news - they won't arrive in your post until 1 August.

You can pre-order the 6+ rated $60/£50 231 piece Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course, which is the main component of the series, also with Goomba and Bowser Jr. Then there are two expansion sets - the cheaper Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set and the more expensive Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set.

The main set features an interactive Mario figure - larger than a minifigure - that collects coins in real-life game levels you create with the Lego components as you move from the Start Pipe to the Goal Pole. You can obviously create more challenging levels and games as you add more bricks.

The AAA-powered figure has LCD screens in his eyes, mouth and belly to display a wide variety of instant reactions to movement, as well as action bricks. There's also a speaker so you can hear sounds - yes, the ones you are familiar with. To enable this, there is an accelerometer and gyroscope inside the figure.

As you'd expect, this is all controlled via a new app that keeps track of scores to encourage rebuilding, plus there are building instructions with suggested ways to build and play. You can also share level ideas with friends.

"Mario is jumping out of the digital world of game consoles and smart devices, and we are able to bring him into the world with a new, physical type of Mario play," said Takashi Tezuka, Executive Officer and Game Producer at Nintendo.

You can check out the new sets in this video, presented by chief designer of the sets, Lead Jonathan Bennink.