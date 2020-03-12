We knew that Lego was planning on revealing some Super Mario sets and now we have confirmation – Lego is bringing the Super Mario World to life later this year. Ya-hoo!

The sets are a physical game in themselves and, of course, being Super Mario, you need to collect coins in each level. However, there will also be some kind of digital element to Mario himself, by incorporating LED screens in his eyes, mouth and chest.

Mario's expressions are triggered by a sensor inside that reads various bricks' colours or symbols and will trigger a reaction. So when you're stomping on Goombas' heads you'll get the appropriate reaction – including sound!

There's no information on the individual sets at present, but it seems there won't be any Minifigures as the Super Mario characters. The video above shows the larger-scale Mario and other characters.

Takashi Tezuka, executive officer at Nintendo said: "The new product we created together with the Lego Group seeks to combine two different styles of play – one where you freely build the world of Mario and the other where you play with Mario in the very world that you have created."

We think it looks like a lot of fun – and good on Nintendo for allowing it to be an independent game, no Switch console required. However, there's no word on the exact release date or how much you can expect to pay for Mario in his bricks-meet-life form.