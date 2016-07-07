Lego Dimensions Wave 6 in pictures: Gremlins, Harry Potter, Adventure Time and more

From 27 September, Lego Dimensions will gain a new wave of characters and missions. Like before, they are based on movie and TV show licences, but all-new ones that haven't featured before.

The are new Level Packs, Team Packs and Fun Packs, plus a new Story Pack set around the 2016 Ghostbusters movie. That one not only includes an Abby Yates figure and a buildable Ecto-1, but there is a new portal backdrop set around Zhu's Chinese Restaurant from the film. It also adds six additional Ghostbusters levels to the game.

Other additions include Mission: Impossible, Gremlins, The A-Team, Adventure Time and Harry Potter.

We managed to get our hands on most of the new characters and a few vehicles during the recent Amazon Christmas in July event in London. And because we had a camera with us, we took pictures of them all for you to enjoy.

One or two were not on display - especially vehicles and accessories - but we'll get those closer to launch.

For now, have a flick through the gallery above to check out all the new additions to Lego Dimensions. You'll notice in some of the pictures that wave 6 figures have orange bases rather than the blue ones from every former wave. They all still work with the original portal base and Starter Pack.