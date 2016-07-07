  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Lego game news

Lego Dimensions Wave 6 in pictures: Gremlins, Harry Potter, Adventure Time and more

|
1/17 Pocket-lint
GIZMO ON GHOSTBUSTERS PORTAL DESIGN

From 27 September, Lego Dimensions will gain a new wave of characters and missions. Like before, they are based on movie and TV show licences, but all-new ones that haven't featured before.

The are new Level Packs, Team Packs and Fun Packs, plus a new Story Pack set around the 2016 Ghostbusters movie. That one not only includes an Abby Yates figure and a buildable Ecto-1, but there is a new portal backdrop set around Zhu's Chinese Restaurant from the film. It also adds six additional Ghostbusters levels to the game.

Other additions include Mission: Impossible, Gremlins, The A-Team, Adventure Time and Harry Potter.

Lego Dimensions year 2 hands-on

We managed to get our hands on most of the new characters and a few vehicles during the recent Amazon Christmas in July event in London. And because we had a camera with us, we took pictures of them all for you to enjoy.

One or two were not on display - especially vehicles and accessories - but we'll get those closer to launch.

For now, have a flick through the gallery above to check out all the new additions to Lego Dimensions. You'll notice in some of the pictures that wave 6 figures have orange bases rather than the blue ones from every former wave. They all still work with the original portal base and Starter Pack.

PopularIn Games
  1. Sony finally gives up ghost on PS Vita, stops production of physical games
  2. The Crew 2 initial review: First 3 hours play with the open-world racer
  3. PUBG Mobile version 5: New map, new weapons and a whole lot more
  4. Nintendo NES Classic Mini consoles back in production, will launch in June
  5. New Xbox One controller to be launched at E3 2018, leaked picture reveals
  1. PlayStation E3 2018 press conference: How to watch the showcase online and what to expect
  2. Call of Duty Black Ops 4 release date, formats, Battle Royale and everything you need to know
  3. Sony PlayStation 5 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know about PS5
  4. E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
  5. The best Pokemon Go tips and tricks

Comments