Lego Dimensions Wave 6 in pictures: Gremlins, Harry Potter, Adventure Time and more
From 27 September, Lego Dimensions will gain a new wave of characters and missions. Like before, they are based on movie and TV show licences, but all-new ones that haven't featured before.
The are new Level Packs, Team Packs and Fun Packs, plus a new Story Pack set around the 2016 Ghostbusters movie. That one not only includes an Abby Yates figure and a buildable Ecto-1, but there is a new portal backdrop set around Zhu's Chinese Restaurant from the film. It also adds six additional Ghostbusters levels to the game.
Other additions include Mission: Impossible, Gremlins, The A-Team, Adventure Time and Harry Potter.
- Lego Dimensions (2016) preview: Harry Potter, Gremlins and more
- Lego Dimensions review: Everything Is Awesome
Lego Dimensions year 2 hands-on
We managed to get our hands on most of the new characters and a few vehicles during the recent Amazon Christmas in July event in London. And because we had a camera with us, we took pictures of them all for you to enjoy.
One or two were not on display - especially vehicles and accessories - but we'll get those closer to launch.
For now, have a flick through the gallery above to check out all the new additions to Lego Dimensions. You'll notice in some of the pictures that wave 6 figures have orange bases rather than the blue ones from every former wave. They all still work with the original portal base and Starter Pack.
- Sony finally gives up ghost on PS Vita, stops production of physical games
- The Crew 2 initial review: First 3 hours play with the open-world racer
- PUBG Mobile version 5: New map, new weapons and a whole lot more
- Nintendo NES Classic Mini consoles back in production, will launch in June
- New Xbox One controller to be launched at E3 2018, leaked picture reveals
- PlayStation E3 2018 press conference: How to watch the showcase online and what to expect
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4 release date, formats, Battle Royale and everything you need to know
- Sony PlayStation 5 specs, release date, news and rumours: Everything you need to know about PS5
- E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
- The best Pokemon Go tips and tricks
Comments