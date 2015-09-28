Lego Dimensions wave 1 in pictures: The Starter Pack, Team Packs, Level Packs and Fun Packs in the flesh

Lego Dimensions is Warner's answer to Skylanders and Disney Infinity in that it is a "toys to life" game where you get to add additional characters and vehicles to an original starter set through the included portal, but where it differs from the other titles in the genre is it has a slightly more adult approach.

For a start, Lego minifigures have always been considered collectables as much as they are toys, and considering that all of the add-on packs feature a new minifig character from the worlds of TV, movies, comics or games, they will each be sought after in their own right - regardless of their in-game abilities.

The game itself is also funny - after all, it is a Traveller's Tales title, so offers parodies on its subject matter. And in this case, it draws from a plentiful selection of licensed properties, including Wizard of Oz, Doctor Who and The Simpsons. Plus, there are as many or even more puzzle-platform elements as any of the preceding Warner/Lego tie-ins, so it feels familiar for fans of former Lego games, so should already have an eager audience out there willing to give it a go.

The figures will be released in waves, with the first out tomorrow, 29 September, along with the Starter Pack. That set includes Batman, Wildstyle from The Lego Movie, and Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings. Three Level Packs are available from the off too - Back to the Future, The Simpsons and Portal. And there are two Team Packs on sale as part of wave 1 - Scooby Doo and Jurassic World.

Character packs include Wonder Woman and her invisible jet, Gollum and a giant spider, and Emmet from The Lego Movie, but there are plenty of others to collect in the initial line-up too.

We've built and photographed each of the packs from the first wave to give you an idea of what to expect. Have a flick through our gallery above to see the entire range. We'll also update the collection as new figures and packs are released - Doctor Who and the TARDIS are eagerly anticipated, for example.