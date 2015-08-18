Scooby Doo trailer shows how Lego Dimensions is taking toys to life to a new level

As momentum builds towards next month’s launch of Lego Dimensions, a new trailer focusing on Scooby-Doo underlines the multiple franchises available in the Starter Pack along with a staring role for Shaggy and Scooby.

Scooby-Doo is one of the 14 brands included in the game, but unlike its competitors Lego Dimensions offers access to these worlds with no further purchase necessary. As the trailer makes it clear, the main adventure takes players through 14 levels — apparently one for each of the included brands. These can be expanded by the Level packs which add one additional level for the related brand.

Scooby-Doo and Shaggy each have unique abilities and the Mystery Machine and Scooby Snack can be re-built using in-game instructions to access new abilities. Both characters can be used to unlock the Scooby-Doo Adventure World, which provides additional gameplay content separate from the game’s main story in iconic Scooby-Doo locations.

Playing to its strengths the focus here is on the brand mash up and with good reason. As with The Lego Movie this surprisingly free hand with franchise cross pollination makes for an engaging and playful experience.

It's certainly something that kids will approve of, who rarely stick to the dividing lines of franchises when playing on the living room carpet. Competitors like Disney Infinity restrict this free form play to the non adventure modes.

The trailer also shows off more game-play and locations. Many of these will be available as Open Worlds. To access them independently of the adventure you simply need on mini-figure from the related franchise.

Scooby-Doo is particularly impressive, nailing both the feel (and voice work) of the classic cartoons — and thankfully not a Scrappy-Doo in sight. Instead we have iconic haunted houses, abandoned circuses, secret bookcase doors, bats and of course being chased by mummies all feature heavily. There's even a moment when Scooby and Shaggy dress up as old women to escape their pursuer — as they did in the series.

Other brands are also in attendance here, Ghostbusters, Ninjago and Superman are joined by fan service like the classic Gauntlet arcade game challenge (which Warner are also publishing an updated version for). We also see other open world locations like Hill Valley, the Ghostbusters fire station HQ and even Homer Simpson’s house.

For Scooby Fans young and old this will be hard to resist. Certainly, what better way is there to introduce your kids to the classic hero (not to mention Back to the Future or Ghostbusters) than with this playful video-game interpretation.

With so much available up front It will be interesting to see how the momentum keeps going. One trump card is the Open Worlds for each of the brands. These are unlocked by purchasing any mini-figure for a related franchise.

Lego Dimensions will release on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 on September 27th in the US and 29th in the UK.

