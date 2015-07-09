Doctor Who confirmed for Lego Dimensions: All 13 Doctors to appear, even John Hurt

Although it was previously leaked - by Lego itself no less - it has now been confirmed that Doctor Who will be joining the cast of the game/toy collection Lego Dimensions.

The 12th Doctor will be voiced by Peter Capaldi, who plays the character on TV, and other cast members of the show will appear too, including Jenna Coleman as her on-screen counterpart Clara Oswald.

Even more exciting for die-hard Doctor Who fans is that all incarnations of the TV Doctor will appear, including the unnumbered version played by John Hurt in War Doctor.

The 12th Doctor will appear in a level in the Lego Dimensions starter pack, alongside classic adversaries such as the Daleks and Cybermen, but if you want to go further you will have to add the Doctor Who Level Pack, sold separately.

This provides Lego models of the TARDIS, K-9 and the Capaldi Doctor and an additional themed mission. And when you die as the 12th Doctor in the mission, you will regenerate your way through all of the TV Doctors in order (John Hurt is situated between Paul McGann's eight Doctor and Christopher Eccleston's ninth).

Each Doctor will also have their respective TARDIS interior design from the show and the theme from their era will be playable on a jukebox inside.

The TARDIS and K-9 models will be able to be rebuilt into two alternative designs for inclusion in the game.

Lego Dimensions will be available from 29 September for Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360, PS3 and Wii U.