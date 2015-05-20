Great Scott! Watch Christopher Lloyd return as Doc Brown in new Lego Dimensions trailer

Although we've had both an official announcement and accidental leak for Lego Dimensions already, neither has excited us as much as the latest teaser trailer for the game. It features Christopher Lloyd reprising his most iconic role, as Back to the Future's Doc Emmett Brown.

It was made to highlight the fact that there will be minifigure packs launched alongside the game that will enhance the playable character base and Doc Brown will be the central figure of one of those.

He will appear in a Fun Pack expansion set with a small model of the train from Back to the Future III. Other announced sets will include characters from the DC comic book range and Lego's own Ninjago universe.

Joker and Harley Quinn appear in a Team Pack, and there are additional sets for Bane, Aquaman, Suoerman and the gold and white Ninjago ninjas.

But no matter how good the final game is - which works Skylander-style, by placing figures on portals to transfer them into the gameplay - we'll always love the fact that it brought Lloyd back to fill Doc Brown's shoes once more.

Lego Dimensions will be available from 29 September for Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360, PS and Nintendo Wii U. According to previous leaks, we've got a few more surprise additions to be formerly announced in the coming months.

