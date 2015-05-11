Lego Dimensions figures leaked: Doctor Who, Portal 2, The Simpsons and more

Warner's forthcoming Skylanders-rivalling Lego Dimensions will have possibly the greatest cast of characters ever assembled for a single videogame. As well as the figures revealed as part of the official announcement, which include characters from Wizard of Oz, The Lord of the Rings, Batman and Back to the Future, a document posted by Lego and subsequently pulled revealed a number of other licensed properties that will be involved.

There will be level, team and fun packs available that will add playable characters from the worlds of Scooby Doo, Doctor Who and classic game Portal 2 as well.

The packs were shown in the official Lego pdf instruction sheet for the Back to the Future level pack which has now been pulled from the site. However, Lego-centric website Brickset managed to grab the document before it was removed.

If genuine, and there's no reason to think otherwise considering the original source, the Lego Dimensions game will be one of the most varied on the market - given access to a huge amount of playable favourites from multiple genres.

Like Skylanders, Disney Infinity and to some extent Nintendo's Amiibo range, the Lego Dimensions toy figures will combine with a portal-style device to tell the game that they are present and therefore enable them to be played.

The game will be available from 29 September for Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, PS3 and Wii U. A starter pack that comes with the game, portal and a few of the figures (from The Lego Movie) can then be added to through separate toy packs. Some packs add entirely new levels in the game.