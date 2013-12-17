  Lego Hero Factory Invasion From Below is coming to iPhone, Android and Windows 8

Take control of virtual Lego characters in the next instalment of the Lego Hero Factory gaming series.

The Lego Hero Factory Invasion From Below game will launch on iOS, Android and Windows 8, as well as web platforms.

The story goes like this: "Work on a construction site within the heart of Antropolis City has come to an abrupt halt as a deadly new threat has accidentally been uncovered. Suddenly a swarm of beasts invade the city from below causing chaos, their motives are unknown and their intelligence is brutal."

To save the city from five gigantic boss beasts and their minions you must combine forces and create new Battle Machines to save the galaxy. Levels range from Antropolis city down to an underground world of crystal caves, acid pits and magnetic chambers. Characters Rocka, Furno, Evo, Bulk, Breez, Surge and Stormer are under your control to save the day.

"We've really worked on creating a sense of scale with each encounter," said Adrian Smith, head of production at Amuzo. "From initially feeling vulnerable in a tight area when jumping from platform to platform in search of machine parts as beasts attack, there are plenty of power-ups and perks to boost weapons and abilities so players should then feel bold and brave when entering the wider boss arenas, and each level is packed with frantic fun.

"We're also thrilled to include action packed video content, revealing the story as you play the game."

Following on from Lego Hero Factory Brain Attack, which had 50 million play sessions worldwide, this should be popular.

Lego Hero Factory Invasion From Below will be available from January 2014 with pricing to be announced.