Project Natal: EA, Ubisoft, Konami and others sign up

Microsoft has said that it has signed big name publishers like EA and Activision to create new games for it's yet to be released Project Natal.



Talking at the Tokyo Games Show in Japan, Microsoft confirmed that publishers actively working on games for “Project Natal” include Activision Blizzard, Bethesda Softworks, CAPCOM, Disney Interactive, Electronic Arts, Konami, MTV Games, Namco Bandai, Sega, Square Enix, THQ and Ubisoft.



First debuted in June at E3, the Project Natal concept ditches the need for the controller instead using the gamer to contol and affect actions on the screen. Previous example by Microsoft shows a gamer steering a car with their hands.



“Microsoft ‘Project Natal’ could fundamentally change the way players experience sports games,” said EA Sports President Peter Moore after being wheeled out by the makers of the Xbox 360. “At EA, some of our top development teams are experimenting with these tools with the goal of delivering a completely fresh take on genres like sports and racing.



Project Natal is expected to be out some time in 2010.