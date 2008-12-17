Konami to release all-new Metal Gear Solid for iPhone

Konami has announced it is to bring three of its most popular games to Apple's iPhone and iPod Touch platforms, including an all-new version of Metal Gear Solid.

The publisher will release Metal Gear Solid Touch, Silent Hill: The Escape and Frogger for the Apple platforms in early 2009, with each game specifically designed to make full use of the iPhone's unique touch screen capabilities.

Metal Gear Solid Touch will see series veteran Solid Snake embark on an all-new mission, but using locations and characters introduced in Metal Gear Solid 4. The game will initially offer eight stages, with more to be added at a later date, as well as bonuses for completing key elements in the game, such as wallpapers and images.

The other two titles, action game Silent Hill: The Escape and classic 80s arcader Frogger, have been converted and adapted especially for the iPhone too.

"These are Konami's first wave of titles for the exciting new devices, and allow us to bring new elements to portable gaming. We welcome the iPhone and iPod Touch to our product line-up and look forward to these initial games", commented Florian Stronk, head of mobile business department at Konami Digital Entertainment GmbH.

No prices have been announced as yet, but expect all three in early 2009.