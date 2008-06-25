  Konami producer says music peripherals should be cross-compatible

Konami's associate producer on Rock Revolution, Keith Matejka, has hit out at developers of rival music games such as Guitar Hero and Rock Band, saying that they should make their peripherals cross-compatible.

Matejka said both the peripheral's cost to consumers and the cost to produce is too high, especially when they offer "only a slightly different gameplay experience".

"Compatibility is a big issue for music games," Matejka told MTV.

"Different teams have varying perspectives on what should be compatible with each game. I think all guitar- and drum-based games need to be compatible with each other to some level," Matejka added.

We have to admit, at £160+ for the Rock Band peripherals, the man has a point.