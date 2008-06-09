Metal Gear Solid 4 gets early release
Konami, the company behind the Metal Gear Solid franchise has said that it is not too concerned with shops selling latest game in the series, the hotly anticipated Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, ahead of the official 12 June release date.
"Unfortunately, these things happen", a Konami spokesperson told videogamer.com. "As much as we like see that no one breaks streets dates, no one can monitor every single moment that a title gets packed up for shipment and when its on its way to the stores ... The store could be at fault as well, for letting someone get a copy before the street date."
There are numerous reports that the game is already finding its way into the hands of gamers up and down the UK and via Wal-Mart in the US.
We will be bring you a review of the game in the very short future.
