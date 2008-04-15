  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. Konami game news

Metal Gear Solid 4 Bluetooth headset announced

|
1/2  

Metal Gear Solid fans will be able to take their fandom to the next level with the announcement of the Metal Gear Solid Bluetooth headset in the US.

Looking like a prop from the game, the grey military styled headset will allow you to talk to friends and gamers alike for up to 8 hours or wait for a call of 160 hours.

The headset promises to work with any PS3 title rather than just MGS4. Those wishing to show there true support for Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots will be able to pair it with their mobile phone.

The headset even comes with a carry case and will be available on the same day as the game's release in June.

According to the games publisher, MGS4 will be the last in the series that has spanned 21 years, and it is promising that all the major characters will make an appearance and all the remaining mysteries being unveiled.

PopularIn Games
Spider-Man PS4 Pro and PS4 are simply amazing
Oculus to launch Rift bundle with Marvel Powers United VR next week
Xbox One Gamescom 2018 plans include new Xbox console bundles and Elite Controller 2?
Nintendo Switch deals: Switch bundles, game bundles and bargains galore
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
The Walking Dead Pokemon Go-style AR game is out now for iOS and Android
Comments