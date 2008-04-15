Metal Gear Solid 4 Bluetooth headset announced

Metal Gear Solid fans will be able to take their fandom to the next level with the announcement of the Metal Gear Solid Bluetooth headset in the US.

Looking like a prop from the game, the grey military styled headset will allow you to talk to friends and gamers alike for up to 8 hours or wait for a call of 160 hours.

The headset promises to work with any PS3 title rather than just MGS4. Those wishing to show there true support for Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots will be able to pair it with their mobile phone.

The headset even comes with a carry case and will be available on the same day as the game's release in June.

According to the games publisher, MGS4 will be the last in the series that has spanned 21 years, and it is promising that all the major characters will make an appearance and all the remaining mysteries being unveiled.