Pro Evolution Soccer 2008 to feature "learning" AI

Konami is hoping to rewrite the rule book with this one … Pro Evolution Soccer 2008 with some new tricks up its sleeve.

The latest in the multi-million selling franchise will be available in the Autumn 2007 on PS3, 360, PS2, PSP, PC and DS and it will hope to claim the title of best football game ever.

At the heart of the game is Teamvision, a proprietary adaptive AI system which adapts according to an individual’s style of play. It will learn new ways to build attacks and to counter specific movements and previous attacking or defensive errors, ensuring games are more in line with the tactical but flowing nature of the real thing.

In addition to the new AI the control system has been tweaked - set-pieces have been improved, with full control given over the number of players and the position of the defensive wall.

“We have taken a long hard look at what has made the Pro Evolution Soccer series so popular, and where we want to take it next”, commented Shingo ‘Seabass’ Takatsuka, creator of the series and Producer of PES 2008.

“With the new Teamvision AI system, we truly believe that we have elevated the game to a new level. The movement of players off the ball, coupled with the total control given to the player, creates the closest simulation of real football to date. We really hope everyone enjoys our evolution. I promise it will be worth the wait.”