The brilliant PES 2016 is free on PC, download it now

Konami has made a free-to-play version of Pro Evolution Soccer for PC and it is available to download from today.

PES 2016 is an excellent return to form for the franchise - as you can read in our review of the console version here - and while the free-to-play download version for PC is heavily cut back, there is still plenty of "entry level" content to play before deciding to purchase more.

It boasts a full exhibition mode with a choice of seven teams, including Juventus, AS Roma, Brazil and France.

In addition, a full training section can be accessed, plus the all-new myClub mode. In myClub, gamers can unlock new players to add to their teams through the use of in-game currency. These can be earned through gameplay. Naturally, there are also micro-transactions to speed up the process too.

myClub coins can be bought through the game or from stores, such as Amazon. They can then be traded for key players and the like.

The free-to-play version of PES 2016 also offers online and offline play, and it will be updated with all future gameplay and content updates, including roster refreshes to ensure it is kept up to date.

You can still also buy a fully-fledged version of PES 2016 for the PC if you want all of the content available to you.