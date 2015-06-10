Watch out FIFA, PES 2016 is coming for you and doesn't need a warrant

A teaser video of the latest Pro Evolution Soccer has arrived ahead of a full unveiling on 12 June and if the graphics shown are anything to go by it could give FIFA 16 a bigger run for its money than the franchise has done for quite some time.

PES 2016 marks the 20th anniversary for Pro Evo and it seems that Konami has pulled out all the stops.

Certainly the graphical fidelity on licensed cover star Neymar's face alone is mightily impressive. And the other sequences in the teaser trailer promise a game that puts far more stock in looking realistic that others in recent times.

FIFA has secured the title as the most popular football game for gamers and critics alike over at least the last five years, but from our point of view, PES has been getting the gameplay itself right. It perhaps suffered because of its graphical presentation in the past and fewer licensed properties.

We'll find out for sure in a couple of days - ahead of the E3 videogames trade show in Los Angeles - but it looks like the game will answer many of the questions put to it in the last few years. And who knows? It might even steal back the footy king's crown.