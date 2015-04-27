Noooooo! Del Toro, Konami and The Walking Dead's Norman Reemus confirm death of Silent Hills

It could have been the greatest survival horror game of all time, but Silent Hills is no more.

The brainchild of developer Hideo Kojima and movie director Guillermo del Toro, which was to star Norman Reedus from TV's The Walking Dead, has officially been canned. Both del Toro and Reedus confirmed the news on different occasions, along with publisher Konami. Only Kojima is keeping quiet at present.

Silent Hills wowed audience's at last year's Gamescom in Germany - or, at least, its playable demo did. P.T. was released last year as a teaser to the upcoming full game (Playable Teaser, geddit?) and it's still available for a short time on the PlayStation Store for PS4 if you're speedy.

After the short and terrifying adventure is completed, you are rewarded with a teaser video for the game that is now not to be (which we also present for you here).

Del Toro doesn't go into any details as to why, simply stating that it's "not gonna happen". While Reedus tweeted that he was "super bummed" by the news after retweeting an article about its cancellation.

Publisher Konami released a statement too: "Konami is committed to new Silent Hill titles, however the embryonic 'Silent Hills' project developed with Guillermo del Toro and featuring the likeness of Norman Reedus will not be continued," it said.

One possible reason for the shelving of the project is that Metal Gear Solid creator Kojima is currently in a reportedly messy divorce from Konami. In addition, the contract with Reedus has expired and would need to be re-established. These are hurdles that seem to high to overcome, sadly.