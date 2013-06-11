  Extended E3 trailer for Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain releases with grisly scenes

Japanese publisher Konami has released an extended and utterly gruesome version of its Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain trailer that originally unveiled at E3.

The highly anticipated game kicked off Microsoft's E3 press event on Monday in Los Angeles, where the company confirmed the title would arrive on its next-generation Xbox One, and now an additional three minutes of the "Red Band" trailer have popped up on Konami's YouTube page.

The extended trailer sports plenty of graphic scenes and new, violent content. For instance, one woman later revealed as the female sniper Quiet, is strapped to a chair and electrocuted with prods. Another character, who looks like a prisoner, is beaten, drowned and executed. There's even a bit that shows a mysterious package torn from a young boy's stomach while he is awake. Watch the video below for more brutal snippets.

The second part of the trailer is the same version that Microsoft highlighted yesterday. Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain will launch for PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One in 2014.

Read: Kiefer Sutherland replaces Captain America as voice of Snake in Metal Gear Solid V

Oh, and in case you didn't hear, the game also made headlines this month when Konami revealed the lead character of Snake would boast the voice of Hollywood A-lister Kiefer Sutherland.