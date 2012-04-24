  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Konami game news

PES 2013 coming Autumn 2012, offers enhanced individual control (video)

Konami has revealed more details for PES 2013, looking to put some silver back in its trophy cabinet after years of battling with the FIFA franchise.

PES 2013, endorsed by Cristiano Ronaldo in case you didn't know, will bring control and individuality to the forefront in this latest installation of the football game, with Konami claiming that the game is "returning to its roots".

“Football is all about making magic happen with skill and precision, and PES 2013 truly encapsulates this," said Jon Murphy, European PES team leader.

"Fresh faces within the development team and some very exciting ideas will breathe new life into the PES series, and we look forward to showing what we can do in the coming months." 

You'll now get full control over players and shots, in a way that the company says hasn't been seen before, through PES FullControl. This will give you full control of players, manual control over passing and shooting, enhanced first touch control and a new dribbling system.

Adding to the authenticity of PES 2013 the top players will be recognisable from the way they move and celebrate and this also extends to the reaction of goalkeepers. 

The AI is said to have been improved to make things more logical and realistic, not only with the goalkeepers, but in tactical awareness and better organisation within teams. Konami says goalkeeping improvement was high on the wish list for PES players.

The developments and enhancements for PES 2013 are said to have come from consultation with football and PES fans alike. 

PES 2013 will be available on PS3 and Xbox 360, as well as other formats, and is slated to land in Autumn 2012. You can keep up with the action on konami-pes2013.com.

