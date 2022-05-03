(Pocket-lint) - Those still hoping to get an illusive PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or graphics card from Nvidia or AMD could continue to be disappointed for another couple of years.

Intel has suggested that semiconductor shortages are likely to continue until 2024.

Its CEO, Pat Gelsinger, has revisited an earlier prediction that the chip shortage could end in 2023, now claiming that it will carry-on into the following year.

He told CNBC that the ongoing lack of manufacturing tools will continue to disrupt the industry: "That’s part of the reason that we believe the overall semiconductor shortage will now drift into 2024, from our earlier estimates in 2023, just because the shortages have now hit equipment and some of those factory ramps will be more challenged," he said in the interview.

This will affect many other industries other than gaming, with car manufaturers having been similarly hit over the last couple of years.

However, it has most perceptively affected the availability of PS5 consoles and Nvidia graphics cards in recent times. It is seen as one of the contributory factors in Xbox taking market share from PlayStaton in the last two quarters.

And while Intel doesn't supply chips used inside the PlayStation 5, the continuing shortages will affect the entire industry: "We’ve really invested in those equipment relationships, but that will be tempering the build-out of capacity for us and everybody else," added Gelsinger.

Writing by Rik Henderson.