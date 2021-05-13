Intel has made GTA V look incredibly realistic with machine learning

(Pocket-lint) - GTA V has been modded a few times over the years since it launched, but even the best mods don't make it look as realistic as the work Intel has done with machine learning.

Through a machine learning project that's being carried out by a team at Intel Labs, the game has been visually overhauled in truly impressive ways.

This project, known as "Enhancing Photorealism Enhancement" has taken scenes from Grand Theft Auto and transformed the visuals to make them more realistic and the results are staggering.

As you'll see from the clips and images, the work by Stephan R. Richter, Hassan Abu Alhaija and Vladlen Kolten has overhauled the visuals with more realistic washed-out lighting, convincing real-world styled reflections and much more besides.

In order to create this look, the researchers used Cityscapes Datasets to train a neural network and teach it real-world views as seen from car-mounted cameras. This training was then combined with the logic from the game's engine which sends information on the depths of things being seen by the user and the lighting situation to result in a convincing view.

You can find out a lot more about how this works in the detailed paper. Though we might not ever see this rollout as an official mod for the game, it's certainly impressive to see the results of this machine learning and the potential impact this could have on AI upscaling of games in future.

Writing by Adrian Willings.