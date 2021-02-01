(Pocket-lint) - IKEA announced a partnership with ASUS Republic of Gamers in September 2020, and the fruits of that team-up are now appearing, right on schedule.

As expected there is a wave of products releasing for customers in China, ahead of an expected launch for Western markets in around October of this year.

The range includes everything from gaming chairs and adjustable desks, the sort of furniture you might expect, alongside even more gaming-focussed accessories like headset stands, a ring light for streamers, a CPU stand with its own castors and more.

It's an impressive list of options, but the most exciting part of it, as was expected, are the prices, which trend low. The MATCHSPEL gaming chair, for example, is set at ¥999.00, which converts to around £112, a price that beggars belief compared to what some on the market are asking for.

There are desks spefically aimed at gamers that cost even less, and that's before you get to the likes of the accessories, which are all slapped with low price tags too.

That makes the line an exciting prospect, given that we know that it's planned for a more global expansion later this year. You can view the whole range on Ikea's Chinese website here, for now, to get a sense for what it looks like, although we don't know which exact products will make the leap, or whether they all will.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.