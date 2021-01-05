(Pocket-lint) - One of the most annoying things about the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is they are large and, although the consoles can lay horizontal, they're meant to be vertical. If you own an expensive stand or entertainment center with short shelves and little room, that's very inconvenient.

But Ikea understands your dilemma. It has come up with a solution to help those of you forced to buy a new cabinet or stand to store either console.

The retailer made sizing guides, or physical cardboard boxes, which look like the PS5 and Xbox Series X. They appear to be true to scale and have measurements displayed on their side, all with the goal of helping you easily determine if they'll fit or sit the way you prefer. A user on Reddit, who spotted the boxes in a store, shared an image of them with the following caption: “Which Ikea media storage unit will be able to fit my new, meme-ishly oversized, gaming console?”

The idea here is you won't need to bring your actual PS5 or Xbox Series X to Ikea just to make sure they’ll go with your new entertainment center. It's an ingenious marketing trick, honestly. We've contacted Ikea to see where the retailer has these sizing guides or if it plans to roll them out everywhere.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.