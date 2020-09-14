Ikea and Asus ROG partner for new range of gaming furniture

(Pocket-lint) - Ikea has announced a collaboration with Asus' Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand to develop a new range of gaming furniture and accessories.

It claims the partnership will result in "about" 30 products to be released first in China from February 2021, then other markets from October the same year.

Ikea and ROG are working together to create furniture that brings "the comfort of gaming experience to a higher level".

There are no indications yet as to what this will entail, although the products will focus on ergonomics and affordability.

Naturally, considering the ROG brand's expertise, this will be of particular interest to PC gamers, with gaming desks and monitor stands the most likely targets.

"ROG is thrilled to be partnering with Ikea to create the ultimate gaming lifestyle for gamers," said the general manager of Asus Gaming Gear, Kris Huang.

"Gamers have always dreamed of the perfect gaming space that is both comfortably functional and enables full immersion in games. Together with Ikea as an expert in home furnishing, we envision that this collaboration will create synergies that empower gamers to build the gaming space they have always imagined in the comfort of their own homes."

Ikea also recently announced a collaboration with Lego, for a collection of storage boxes with Lego-style playmats as part of their lids.

Writing by Rik Henderson.