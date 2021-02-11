Is Huawei working on its own MateStation games console?

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei is reportedly developing its own games console, to take on the might of Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo.

In a post on Weibo, tipster @TomatoPrince claimed that the Chinese manufacturer is keen to get into the gaming space - first by releasing its own gaming laptop, then with a games console he cheekily dubbed "MateStation".

Having sold Honor - which released its own gaming laptop in 2020 - Huawei's gaming portfolio is largely empty. That it's looking to capitalise on a rapidly growing sector is certainly not surprising.

It does come as somewhat a surprise to learn that it wants to tackle the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Switch, however.

According to Pocketnow, comparisons are being drawn between the "MateStation" plans and the well-established console ranges we already have.

The site also says it could strike deals with the likes of Tencent - which also hails from China.

If a console is in development, we just see it competing with such lofty peers ourselves, at least globally. But a China-only release seems plausible. A machine that concentrates on the games proving popular there - we can see that taking off.

After all, Microsoft and Sony have historically failed to have the same impact with their consoles in the country as elsewhere. And the games themselves have faced stronger restrictions.

Perhaps a Huawei MateStation would be more widely received in the company's homeland.

We'll let you know if we here more on this.

