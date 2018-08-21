HTC officially cuts the cord on HTC Vive

HTC has long been talking about cutting the cord on the HTC Vive. Now that's becoming reality with the September launch of the Vive Wireless Adapter that finally enables you to use your Vive headset without the wired connection to your PC.

This is really great news but there are two drawbacks. Firstly, the wireless range (which uses Intel’s WiGig specification) is limited to 6 metres from your PC with a 150-degree field of view from the sensor.

Secondly, it isn't cheap at £299. Mind you, we didn't expect it to be. We love Vive but it's hard to get away from the fact that, once you've shelled out £700 for Vive itself, you'll take your spending to a grand before you've switched the thing on.

The base adapter works with both Vive and Vive Pro but there is further expense for Vive Pro owners as they'll need an additional £65 compatibility pack with a special connection cable for the Vive Pro, as well as foam padding and another attachment device "unique to Vive Pro".

Installation requires installing a PCI-e card inside your PC and attaching a sensor from the PC that broadcasts to and from the headset. The adapter runs in the interference-free 60 GHz band and uses DisplayLink’s XR codec for low latency. Battery life isn't cited - the devices uses HTC's QC PowerBank, but HTC's blurb puts it at "hours".

Pre-orders for the adapter will go live on 5 September from Overclockers, Scan and Vive.com in the UK (why they're not taking orders now is a good question) and it will be fully available globally on 24 September.

All Vive Wireless Adapter purchases will include a two-month trial to Viveport Subscription, offering access to nearly 500 titles, including Seeking Dawn.

