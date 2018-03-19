Pre-order the HTC Vive Pro: £799 for headset only, bundles not available

HTC has announced how much its its new, higher-resolution Vive Pro virtual reality headset costs and when you can buy it.

The company will charge $799/£799 for the Vive Pro headset only. Preorders are now open, with the first headsets shipping from 5 April. It only works with an existing Vive setup, meaning you need the old Vive’s lighthouse tracking beacons and controllers to use it. As for the old Vive system, it now costs $499/£499, a $100/£100 price drop. HTC will announce pricing for a full Vive Pro kit at a later date.

HTC unveiled the Vive Pro in January at CES 2018. It's the first major update to the Vive since it launched two years ago. It brings an increased screen resolution, thanks to two OLED displays that offer 1400 x 1600 pixels per eye, and it offers improved ergonomic changes, including built-in headphones and a head strap you can adjust with a dial. Previously, those were add-on options for the old Vive.

HTC plans to keep selling the old Vive throughout the remainder of 2018. The company seems to be pushing the new Vive Pro as a more premium VR experience. Unfortunately, it's not a standalone headset like the upcoming Oculus Go, which is expected to launch in May for $199. Although you can get a wireless adapter for both the Vive or Vive Pro, they still require a supported PC to function.

Also, if you don't own a Vive and want the Vive Pro, you’re in an odd situation. The only option you have right now is to get both a Vive system and the Vive Pro headset, which would cost you a hefty sum. HTC said it will reveal a Pro bundle price soon, but we're not sure when. However, if you order a Vive Pro by 3 June, you'll get six free months of HTC’s Viveport subscription service. So, there's that.