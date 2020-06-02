Gaming might feel dominated in general by the widely-used consoles that so many people worldwide have hooked up to their TV, but there's a whole world out there waiting to be discovered if you dip your toe in the PC gaming scene.

You'll quickly discover your favourite console games looking sharper and running more smoothly than you remember them, alongside a whole heap of titles that you can't play on a console at all. Of course, this is all with the proviso that you have a gaming PC and setup capable of showcasing these games to the best of their abilities.

That's where HP steps in, with a huge range of gaming laptops and PCs that can power your gaming sessions, and is in the middle of a major sale, too, meaning that for a limited time you can pick up some real bargains. We've picked out three of the very best options in the sale for you to consider.

For a lot of people (including us, in all honesty), a 15-inch laptop is ideal for gaming - it's small enough that you can easily fit it into a backpack or satchel, but has enough display real estate that you get all the benefits of the gorgeous visuals your laptop can conjure up.

There are a few specifications that you can pick from for the 15-inch OMEN, but all of them will deliver great performance at a price that's downright impressive, packed into a sleek and modern design. You get a gorgeous display that's full HD, of course, and a full-size keyboard that's great for both gaming and typing, plus a massive trackpad for when you don't have an external mouse to use.

You simply won't find much better performance for the price than what HP's offering here - starting from $960, which is as ringing an endorsement as we can make, frankly.

Of course, when it comes to gaming PCs, there are two breeds - laptops and desktops. If you're looking for raw power, there's no beating a desktop unit, and HP's OMEN line also has some real highlights to offer up. We've picked this Obelisk build for a few reasons, but we don't want to overlook how nice and clean it looks. It's a well-named PC, that case looking like an alien monument or something - but in a good way!

Meanwhile, you get specs under the hood that'll be the envy of most gamers - right from its 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8400 processor, which makes a delightful pairing with a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super graphics card, packing 6GB of onboard storage. That'll easily handle the latest gaming releases, all for less than $1,000 - in fact, this sale takes it down to under $900, a genuine steal.

When you're browsing gaming laptops, there's no denying that you might be tempted by a bigger display than the OMEN 15T we highlighted above - for every person that prefers a 15-inch model, there's someone to passionately argue in favour of larger displays.

This Pavilion 17T is the perfect solution if you think you lean towards the larger side of things - it shares some design heritage with the OMEN 15T, but amps the size up a notch to 17 inches. HP's sale brings it down massively in price, too, to just under $830, but you still get a 9th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, while a 256GB SSD means that everything runs really snappily.

That makes it one of the very best ways to get gaming on a 17-inch laptop without having to break out the big bucks.