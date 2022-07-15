(Pocket-lint) - Next time you sit down to play a board game with your friends or family, you might be pulling out Scrabble. Instead, you could pull out Wordle.

The hit online puzzle is being turned into a multiplayer board game, according to The New York Times, which purchased Wordle earlier this year. It is partnering with Hasbro to introduce Wordle: The Party Game later this year. In this new physical game, Wordle becomes a group activity where one player thinks of a five-letter word and the other players have to guess it and try to be first. Once people have guessed with dry-erase markers on small dry-erase boards, the word-thinker will slide yellow and green tiles over the correct letters.

When a round is over, you can wipe the boards and play again. Hasbro shows how the game works in the video below.

Love Wordle? Gather friends and family together to enjoy the favorite word-guessing game in real life with Wordle: The Party Game! Available for pre-order now on #HasbroPulse! pic.twitter.com/ihgsZj9NpX — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) July 14, 2022

Wordle: The Party Game will launch in North America in October 2022. You can preorder it from the game's website beginning 14 July 2022 for $19.99. The game will ship on 1 October 2022.

If you prefer to stick to digital games and want to try Wordle alternatives, Pocket-lint has rounded up rather interesting takes on the world puzzler, including one that only features bad words.

To learn more about Wordle, the online game, and how it works, see Pocket-lint's guide: What is Wordle and why is everyone talking about it?

Writing by Maggie Tillman.