(Pocket-lint) - Google handing out refunds for Stadia games was a good move, but it's also leaving people with negative Play Points as Google takes them back.

With Google getting ready to shut Stadia down on 18 January, 2023, the company has already begun to issue refunds for the games and hardware that people already bought. That's no doubt a good move and it means that people can now buy the games again on a platform that is going to last longer than three months. But as some people are finding, Google is giving with one hand and taking something away with another.

People who have started to receive their Google Stadia refunds are reporting that they are now in the red in terms of Play Points. Google was giving Play Points away when people bought games. Those who bought more games got more Play Points as a result. And now that Google is taking them back when processing refunds, people are finding themselves with a negative number remaining - which isn't great.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

It isn't immediately clear whether this is expected behaviour or if Google just didn't see this coming when it started to process refunds. Whatever the reason behind the deduction of Play Points, it's less than ideal. We're told that Google is "aware" of the issue, at least, so hopefully things will get sorted soon enough.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.