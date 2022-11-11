Your Google Stadia refunds are probably on their way right now

(Pocket-lint) - Google has begun to process Stadia refunds, with servers set to go offline on 18 January, 2023.

The game streaming service was confirmed as closing back in September with Google saying that it would hand out refunds for both hardware and any games that people had bought. Well, those refunds have started to be processed which means yours is probably on its way, assuming you haven't received it already.

When Google made its announcement it said that it intended to have the majority of refunds processed by the time Stadia went offline for good, with an FAQ now saying that refunds began on 9 November.

"Starting November 9, 2022, Stadia will attempt to automatically process refunds for all purchases of games, add-on content, and subscriptions fees other than Stadia Pro made through the Stadia Store," the FAQ reads. It goes on to add that Google asks "for your patience as we work through each transaction and ask that you refrain from contacting Customer Support as they will not be able to expedite your refund during this time." The company then again says that it expects that the majority of refunds will be processed by 18 January, 2023.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Stadia is (was?) Google's game streaming service and was by all accounts pretty good. But an unwritten Google rule means that it can't let any service or feature live long enough to become truly useful. Streaming games is now a job for Xbox Cloud Gaming and Amazon Luna, it seems.

Not yet asked for your refund? Our guide explains exactly how to claim your Stadia refund from Google.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.