Your Stadia Cyberpunk 2077 save can be moved to PC with Takeout

(Pocket-lint) - Google Stadia might be going the way of the dodo, but you can at least take your Cyberpunk 2077 save over to your PC thanks to one of Google's other features - Takeout.

Following the announcement that Google will shut down its Stadia streaming service in January of next year, many had wondered what would happen to their saved games when things go kaput. In the case of Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt Red, we have an answer - you can grab your saved game from Google Takeout and move it over.

Takeout is a service that lets you take your data from Google's servers and save it for yourself, which makes it particularly helpful in this situation. CD Projekt Red’s global PR director Radek Grabowski has confirmed that the save will be deleted for good come 18 January, 2023, so you'll need to do this before then.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

As for how you make this particular brand of magic happen, don't worry. CD Projekt Red has the answers and has put them into a new support document. Be prepared for a bit of work though, there are a few steps involved. But there might be a silver lining to this Stadia-shaped cloud. With Cyberpunk 2077 supporting cross-progression, you could theoretically use this method to get your Stadia Cyberpunk 2077 save onto a console, too.

Best PS5 games 2022: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 1 October 2022 · The PS5 is finally here - these are the games you simply need to pick up for it.

You'll be able to buy yourself a new copy of Cyberpunk 2077 for free, of course - Google's killing off of Stadia does include a refund of all of the games you bought, so there's that.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.