Google Play Games for PC beta rolls out to five countries

(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced that its Google Play Games for PC beta is rolling out today in selected regions.

For now, the service is restricted to South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand and Australia but Google plans to expand further.

-

Previously, the beta was invite-only, but anyone in the supported regions can now access the service.

The Google Play Games for PC program allows users to play Android games on their Windows machines.

The service has more than 50 PC-compatible titles and supports cross-platform progression, so users can pick up where they left off on either their phone or PC.

"Our catalogue includes many of the most popular mobile games in the world including Summoners War, Cookie Run: Kingdom, Last Fortress: Underground, and Top War. Together, these games are played by hundreds of millions of players globally," Google stated in a blog post.

If you're excited about the prospect of playing your favourite mobile titles on a bigger screen, you can sign up to be notified when it launches in your region.

Google states that the minimum required PC specs are a four-core CPU, SSD storage, 8GB of RAM and Windows 10 or above.

Another way to access Android apps on your PC is via Amazon's Windows 11 integration, but games won't have the same optimisation that's offered by Google's dedicated platform.

Writing by Luke Baker.