Google Stadia changing to expand cloud gaming concept

(Pocket-lint) - Google has announced a slew of new ways in which it's going to use the tech behind its Stadia streaming platform to make it easier for developers to get gamers into free demos without needing to be signed into a Google account.

The change means that developers should find it easier to create trials of their games that players can access in just a couple of clicks, from an advert to playing the game in a matter of seconds, ideally.

These free trials and apps will also be browsable in the Stadia store, and all of this will be accessible without needing an account, reiterating that whatever walls remained around Stadia appear to be coming down.

It's a pretty smart pitch, since both developers and players are getting tangible benefits in the form of these free demos, which sound like they should suit all parties provided the connection being used is stable and fast enough to support Stadia in the first place.

The service has, after all, offered free trials of games for months now, but those trials required you to have a Stadia account and sign into it, but being able to try a game without being signed in is far more attractive and makes spur-of-the-moment decisions easier.

The announcement came at the Google for Games Developer Summit, and on the more technical side Google also clarified that it's making it easier to port Unreal Engine and Unity games to be Stadia-ready with a bunch of automation.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.